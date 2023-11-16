Srikakulam: Paddy farmers worried over rain forecast

Srikakulam : Farmers are worried over prospect of heavy rains due to low pressure forecast from November 17. According to officials, low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal could develop into cyclone resulting in moderate to heavy rainfall in coastal districts.

In the wake of the weather warning, paddy farmers are concerned over as the crop is at harvesting stage in several mandals in the district. During the current kharif season, paddy farmers are facing a difficult situation due to dry spell and scarcity of water. After overcoming these hurdles, now they stare at inundation of and damage to the crop if rains lash the district at this stage.

If there will be rain in the next three weeks it will have serious adverse effect on the standing paddy crop, according to agriculture department officials. They appealed to farmers not to cut their paddy crop till the present cyclone makes landfall.