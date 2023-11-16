  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Srikakulam: Paddy farmers worried over rain forecast

Srikakulam: Paddy farmers worried over rain forecast
x

Paddy crop ready for harvesting in Gara mandal

Highlights

Farmers are worried over prospect of heavy rains due to low pressure forecast from November 17

Srikakulam : Farmers are worried over prospect of heavy rains due to low pressure forecast from November 17. According to officials, low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal could develop into cyclone resulting in moderate to heavy rainfall in coastal districts.

In the wake of the weather warning, paddy farmers are concerned over as the crop is at harvesting stage in several mandals in the district. During the current kharif season, paddy farmers are facing a difficult situation due to dry spell and scarcity of water. After overcoming these hurdles, now they stare at inundation of and damage to the crop if rains lash the district at this stage.

If there will be rain in the next three weeks it will have serious adverse effect on the standing paddy crop, according to agriculture department officials. They appealed to farmers not to cut their paddy crop till the present cyclone makes landfall.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X