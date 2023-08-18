Srikakulam: Provide facilities to houses completed says Special Secretary Mohammed Diwan Mydeen

Srikakulam : Provide all facilities to the houses, whose construction was completed, at YSR Jagananna Colonies, Special Secretary for Housing Mohammed Diwan Mydeen directed the officials concerned.

On Thursday, he reviewed the progress of housing construction works in the district with district Collector Shrikesh B Lathkar, the officials of revenue, panchayat raj and housing departments in Srikakulam.

The Special Secretary explained that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is paying special attention on housing scheme and reviewing its progress across the State frequently. He instructed the officials of housing department to supervise the works at field level and motivate the beneficiaries to accelerate construction works and also to pay bills to the beneficiaries without delay and upload the details every day.

Diwan Mydeen clarified that there is no scarcity for sand, bricks, iron, cement and other materials and speed up construction works. Later he inspected house construction works at YSR Jagananna Colony at Ragolu village in Srikakulam mandal and instructed the officials to complete them very soon.