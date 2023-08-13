Srikakulam: Residential junior college buildings inaugurated

Srikakulam : State government committed for welfare of BCs said minister for BC welfare, information and public relations, Ch Venugopala Krishna.

He inaugurated Mahatma Jyothirao Phule residential junior college (for girls) buildings at Amadalavalasa on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that intermediate education is crucial for student and one should dedicate their entire time to acquire more knowledge regarding their subjects which will help for their future studies.

He said that with an aim to provide quality education to BC students,’ the state government is providing all facilities at government schools and colleges. Students belonging to BC category are getting seats in prestigious national level institutions for their higher studies like medicine, engineering, law and management faculties. He lauded revolutionary steps initiated by the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for the welfare of BC category people by establishing 56 corporations and also providing facilities at all BC welfare residential schools and colleges across the state. Speaker, T Sitaram expressed his gratitude to the CM Jagan for granting of educational institutions to Amadalavalasa segment. YSRCP leader and former union minister K KrupaRani, MLC N Rama Rao, party leaders, officials and locals attended the programme.