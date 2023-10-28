Srikalahasti: Nara Bhuvaneswari confident of TDP-JSP victory in assembly polls

Srikalahasti : Observing that the ruling party has money power while the TDP has people’s power, Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of former Chief Minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, expressed confidence that the TDP-Jana Sena combine will certainly win the ensuing Assembly elections in 2024.

“The victory of TDP-Jana Sena alliance is certain in the coming Kurukshetra battle,” she said while addressing a massive public meeting in Srikalahasti as part of her ongoing ‘Nijam Gelavali’ (truth should prevail) Yatra for the third consecutive day on Friday. Coming down heavily on the State government for confining Chandrababu Naidu to the Rajamahendravaram Central Jail for the past 49 days despite not providing even single evidence in the Skill Development project case, she said that the YSRCP government has been successfully managing the systems.

Did Naidu commit a mistake by setting up Anna Canteens to fill the stomachs of the poor and distributing festival gifts to them, she asked. While AP stood on top in development during the TDP regime now under the YSRCP rule, the State stands first in looting and corruption, Bhuvaneswari observed.

“I have come before you not as the wife of Naidu but as an Indian woman fighting for the truth to prevail. This war is not of mine alone and it is of the whole State,” she observed.

Stating that when some of her friends asked her why is she going into the public, she told them that atrocities, violence and looting are on the rise in the State and that it is her duty to take part in controlling them, she added.

Profusely thanking the people for the support they have been extending to her for the past three days, Bhuvaneswari felt that the people’s blessings are a shield for her. Chandrababu always fights for the welfare of the people, she said and added that no one on earth is believing the ruling party’s claims that he is involved in money trial.

Is it the mistake of Naidu to develop the Information Technology sector in the State and provide employment to the youth in a large-scale, she asked. Expressing deep concern that the State is creating a record of sorts in farmers’ suicides and sale of ganja, she said that false cases are being foisted against those who are raising their voice to question the government on these issues. She regretted that the Constitution has no value in the State.

Bhuvaneswari exuded confidence that Naidu will soon come out to fight for the welfare of the people. “He is a very strong person and he always enquires about the TDP activists and about the welfare of the common man,” she added.

Party leaders Panabaka Lakshmi, K Pratibha Bharathi, Bojjala Brundamma, G Narasimha Yadav, M Sugunamma, Nannapaneni Rajakumari, B Sudheer Reddy and others were present.