State is moving back in terms of development: BJP MP Y Sujana Chowdary

Visakhapatnam: BJP Rajya Sabha member Y Sujana Chowdary has come down heavily on the YSRCP government in the State describing its rule as a 'rule of terror'.



Addressing a media conference here on Saturday, Chowdary said that the State under the YSRCP rule has gone back to 25 to 30 years in terms of progress. It was high time people realise the ground reality, he said even the ruling party leaders were feeling insecure.

The MP denied the charge that he had links with 'Hayagreeva' firm. He also made it clear that he was in no way connected with the Radisson lands. "I have only one factory in the State and there are plans to sell it also," he mentioned. "The Centre is extending all help to the State as assured in the Bifurcation Act," he added.

He also criticised the State government with regard to revision of cinema ticket rates. Chowdary hoped that Visakhapatnam as the headquarters of a separate railway zone would become functional soon. Speaking about the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation issue, he said the Centre had taken a policy decision.

BJP state vice president P Vishnu Kumar Raju, Visakhapatnam parliamentary district president Raveendra Medapati, among others attended the conference.