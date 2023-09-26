Live
State-level photo exhibition on Sept 27
Visakhapatnam: Marking the World Tourism Day (WTD), Photography Academy of India (PAI), a professional photographers’ association, proposes to conduct a photo exhibition and contest at state level for professional and amateur photographers. The theme will focus on ‘Important tourism spots in Andhra Pradesh.’
Selected images will be exhibited on September 27 as part of the WTD celebrations. Winners will be honoured with an appreciation award and certificate at Balotsav Bhavan, MG Road, Vijayawada.
