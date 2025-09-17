Students receive laptops

Visakhapatnam: SikshanaFoundation and with the support of Hitachi, distributed laptops and bags free of cost here on Tuesday to 15 girl students, including nine from JNTU-GV College of Engineering, Vizianagaram and 6 from Dr BR Ambedkar University here on Tuesday.

Attending as chief guest to the programme, In-charge Vice-Chancellor of JNTU-GV professor D Rajya Lakshmi mentioned that such encouragement would help girl students further improve their skills and it would be beneficial for those who are financially backward.

Speaking on the occasion, Registrar G Jayasuma requested Hitachi to also consider conducting placement drives for JNTU-GV students.

Vice-president of Hitachi Mohan Kakade, chief technology officer A.Rehman, in-charge principal of the college R. Rajeswara Rao, program In-charge, Sikshana Foundation KS Maha Lakshmi and students were present.