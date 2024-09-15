Submarine escape training facility ‘Vinetra’ commissioned

Visakhapatnam: The Kalvari Submarine Escape Training Facility ‘Vinetra’ was commissioned by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, at INS Satavahana, Visakhapatnam.

The facility aims to enhance the escape capabilities of crew from a distressed Kalvari-class submarine, and has been indigenously designed and developed, keeping in line with the Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative and highlighting India’s focus on self-reliance in defence capabilities.

Constructed by L&T Defence as a turnkey project, the Kalvari Submarine Escape Training Facility is equipped with a five-meter escape tower integrated with an adjacent diving basin. This state-of-the-art facility will be utilised for imparting both basic and refresher escape training to the crew of Kalvari-class submarines, ensuring that they are proficient in escape procedures in the event of a submarine distress situation. The facility ‘Vinetra’ (meaning trainer) represents a significant step forward in building confidence among submariners, ensuring that they are equipped with skills and training necessary to escape in case of any underwater emergency.

This training facility, launched on September 13, also reinforces the operational readiness, safety protocols and training infrastructure of the Indian Navy.