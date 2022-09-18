Swachh Bharat Abhiyan for clean railway launched

Visakhapatnam: In order to keep the railway premises garbage-free, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway launched a campaign of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan for 15 days. The division's 'Swach Bharat pakhwada' observance will continue till month end.

The objective of Swatch Samwad campaign is to motivate the workforce to take part in this noble mission and ensure they take the onus in keeping the workplace clean.

As a part of the campaign, swachta pledge was administered at Divisional Railway Manager's office, sub-divisional offices and Railway stations across the division. DRM Anup Kumar Satpathy administered the pledge to the officers and staff and for the rest of the units in virtual mode. ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo along with other personnel attended.

The environment cum housekeeping management wing will organise intensive drives all over the division during the campaign. Speaking on the occasion, Anup Kumar Satpathy mentioned that Swach Bharat Abhiyan is the most powerful tool in making India clean and green. He appealed to the public to extend support to the railways in its noble mission to keep the environs clean and litter-free. Banners and posters were displayed at stations to propagate the message of swachata and the motto behind the Swachh Bharat Mission. The division appeals to all the rail users and stakeholders to adopt cleanliness practices and support the mission to make India as Swachch Bharat.