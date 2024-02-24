Live
Just In
Tadepalligudem: Jagan hiring choppers a waste of public money, slams JSP
Party PAC chairman Manohar demands govt clarify what are the security threats to CM necessitating hiring of two helicopters spending Rs 25 public money
Tadepalligudem : It is highly irresponsible on the part of the Chief Minister to take two helicopters on lease spending Rs 25 crore, particularly when he is going to demit the office in 45 days, said of Jana Sena Party political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar.
He was addressing the media here on Friday after visiting the venue of the meeting where TDP and Jana Sena leaders would address the public here on February 28.
Manohar said that the state government violated the rules that the government vehicles should not be used for electioneering, except the Prime Minister.
He demanded the government to clarify why the public funds are being wasted and what were the security threats he was facing. The Chief Minister is not entitled to spend public funds for electioneering and for the party functions. “The Chief Minister should spend from his own pocket if that was necessary,” he said. Manohar said that the next government would probe such misdeeds.
Referring to the public meeting at Tadepalligudem, he said that Jana Sena supremo Pawan Kalyan and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu would address the public to explain their stand on the state development and welfare of people. They would also inform the public that it would be a transparent government.
Manohar appealed to the TDP cadres across the state to attend the public meeting. “The dais would accommodate 250 leaders from each party,” he said.
Jana Sena vice-president B Mahender Reddy, Tadepalligudem constituency in-charge Bolisetti Srinivas, PAC members Kanakaraju Suti, Chegondi Suryaprakash, Pithani Balakrishna, organisign convener Kalyanam Siva Srinivas, and others were present.