Tap tourism potential of Buddhist sites: Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) will regain its past glory soon.

Speaking to media at the VMRDA conference hall here on Wednesday, the Minister said VMRDA has earned good reputation in real estate over three decades.

He said good layouts were being laid in three districts and generated revenue to the government. He stated that in future, the programmes undertaken by the VMRDA will be carried out in a transparent manner.

The Minister directed the VMRDA officials to complete various projects such as NAD flyover and other pending projects of the tourism department.

Meanwhile, the Minister also suggested identification of the tourist spots at beaches located at Polavaram, Yarada, Tantadi and Pudimadaka and develop them in Public Private Partnership mode.

Apart from this, Srinivasa Rao said all infrastructure facilities will be developed at Buddhist archaeological sites in Thotlakonda, Bavikonda and Pavuralakonda and for those, who practice meditation peacefully.

He said steps would be taken to increase revenue by providing proper infrastructure in tourist spots.

Further, he added that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted to place Andhra Pradesh tourism on the world map.

VMRDA Commissioner P Koteswara Rao, Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagireddy, Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath and others participated in the meeting.