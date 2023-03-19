TDP breaks into a celebration mode

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tried to deceive people in the garb of three capitals, but the graduates taught a buffeting lesson to the YSRCP in the MLC elections, said Telugu Desam Party leaders. Addressing the media here on Saturday, the TDP leaders opined that the downfall of the ruling party started after the emergence of MLC results.





Speaking on the occasion, former TDP minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy said the people of Andhra Pradesh did not believe in the ruling party. He said North Andhra people want development and not 'fraudulent announcements'. As a result, people voted for TDP candidates in the MLC polls, he reiterated.





Speaking on the occasion, Visakhapatnam North constituency MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao said the state was not governed following the development mode as the YSRCP administration was in the destruction mode. He said the CM started his rule with demolitions and people would not accept such destructive administration.The top leaders of the YSRCP were deployed to win the MLC elections and committed many irregularities. But the graduates did not believe in the ruling party, he added. Further, the MLA said, "MLC election has become a semi-final and in that the TDP has achieved a wonderful victory."





Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao alleged that under the guise of executive capital, the ruling party, which committed many irregularities in Visakhapatnam, was taught a lesson through voting. He said that Gangavaram Port was handed over to Adani Group and the ruling party did not try to save Visakhapatnam Steel Plant either. Speaking at the programme, newly elected MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao said the TDP leaders and cadre have worked hard to make him win in North Andhra which represents 34 constituencies. He said his students formed into groups and worked for his success.





Chiranjeevi Rao said his victory would inspire people like him to foray into politics in the coming days and do good to the society. He mentioned that the employees and teachers are facing several difficulties in getting their salaries paid on time and he would work hard to resolve them. During the programme, the TDP leaders participated in a cake cutting ceremony marking the victory of MLC elections and felicitated the newly elected MLC Chiranjeevi Rao. Former MLAs Gandi Babji and V Anitha and party leaders B Naga Jagadeesh, Pasarla Prasad, Pranav Gopal and others were present.