Live
- Sundeep Kishan and Lavanya Tripathi's Long-Awaited Sci-Fi Thriller ' Project Z ' Finally Set for Release
- Realty sector stocks top-performing sector of FY24
- 'Enemy knows this is New India', says PM Modi in Rajasthan's Churu
- BJP aims to repeat win in K'taka's Dakshina Kannada LS seat
- Vellampally Srinivasa Rao takes part in birth anniversary celebrations of Babu Jagjivan Ram
- Congress manifesto for 2024 polls: Mahalakshmi for women, MSP guarantee for farmers, pledge to abolish Agnipath scheme
- Nijam Gelavali program held in Betamcherla
- Vidaa Muyarchi: Ajith Pulls Off His Own Stunts in Daring Car Chase!
- SC stays Allahabad HC order striking down UP Madarsa Act, 2004
- Racer Akshay Gupta sole Indian driver for Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie, signs deal with Mertens Motorsport
Just In
TDP campaigning to intensify in Bheemili, says Ganta
Says the YSRCP govt commenced with the destruction of Praja Vedika and the state has been witnessing destructive govt ever since
Visakhapatnam: Former Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that the YSRCP government has no funds to disburse pensions and hence is staging a big drama by playing the blame game.
Speaking to media in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, the TDP Bheemili constituency candidate said, “Even in states that do not have a volunteer system, pensions are being disbursed in a hassle free manner. But in Andhra Pradesh, the government is intentionally staging a drama,” he mentioned.
It may be recalled that the YSRCP government commenced with the destruction of Praja Vedika and the state has been witnessing destructive government ever since, Ganta Srinivasa Rao said.
YSRCP is used to ‘sava rajakeeyalu’ (politics over dead bodies). Now, the government is staging a drama under the garb of pension disbursement with the elderly persons mercilessly. The amount kept for pensions was given away to YSRCP contractors. Instead of showing accountability, the YSRCP is indulging in the political blame game, he alleged. Keeping the welfare of all sections, Srinivasa Rao said, the TDP has introduced super six manifesto. Like the YSRCP government, there are no terms and conditions in implementing welfare schemes for the eligible beneficiaries, he stated. “The campaigning is all set to intensify in Bheemili constituency from Friday. The morning sessions are dedicated to those who are joining TDP from YSRCP and many are expressing interest in joining the TDP,” the former minister said.
Talking about the YSRCP’s rule, Ganta Srinivasa Rao opined that initiating welfare schemes along without creating wealth is not appropriate for the state. “But TDP gives equal priority focusing on welfare schemes as well as creating wealth for the state,” Ganta Srinivasa Rao added.