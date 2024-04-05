TDP campaigning to intensify in Bheemili, says Ganta

Visakhapatnam: Former Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that the YSRCP government has no funds to disburse pensions and hence is staging a big drama by playing the blame game.

Speaking to media in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, the TDP Bheemili constituency candidate said, “Even in states that do not have a volunteer system, pensions are being disbursed in a hassle free manner. But in Andhra Pradesh, the government is intentionally staging a drama,” he mentioned.

It may be recalled that the YSRCP government commenced with the destruction of Praja Vedika and the state has been witnessing destructive government ever since, Ganta Srinivasa Rao said.

YSRCP is used to ‘sava rajakeeyalu’ (politics over dead bodies). Now, the government is staging a drama under the garb of pension disbursement with the elderly persons mercilessly. The amount kept for pensions was given away to YSRCP contractors. Instead of showing accountability, the YSRCP is indulging in the political blame game, he alleged. Keeping the welfare of all sections, Srinivasa Rao said, the TDP has introduced super six manifesto. Like the YSRCP government, there are no terms and conditions in implementing welfare schemes for the eligible beneficiaries, he stated. “The campaigning is all set to intensify in Bheemili constituency from Friday. The morning sessions are dedicated to those who are joining TDP from YSRCP and many are expressing interest in joining the TDP,” the former minister said.

Talking about the YSRCP’s rule, Ganta Srinivasa Rao opined that initiating welfare schemes along without creating wealth is not appropriate for the state. “But TDP gives equal priority focusing on welfare schemes as well as creating wealth for the state,” Ganta Srinivasa Rao added.