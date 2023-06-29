TDP Chaitanya Ratha Yatra begins

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Zone-2 TDP Chaitanya Ratha Yatra was started on Wednesday in Rayudupakala village of Rajamahendravaram rural constituency. Rajamahendravaram rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary performed puja at Vinayaka and Anjaneya Swamy temple and started the bus yatra by paying floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar.

In Konthamuru, TDP leaders paid respects to party founder and former CM late NT Rama Rao by garlanding his statue. From there, the bus tour was organised to Katheru Venkatadri function hall.

TDP Politburo member and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu attended as the chief guest for the meeting held as part of ‘Bhavishyattuku Guarantee’.

He said that it was Telugu Desam Party that started welfare schemes in the country. NTR and Chandrababu Naidu created welfare schemes to make every poor person live happily.

He criticised that many welfare schemes implemented during the TDP regime were cancelled during the YSRCP regime. He said party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu should be made the CM to take the State on the path of progress.

TDP politburo members Gorantla Butchaiah Choudhary, former Minister Pitani Satyanarayana and others spoke.

TDP bus yatra was held in Rajamahendravaram rural constituency with the plan to take the six boons announced by the party national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu at Mahanadu, widely to the people.

Led by Rajahmundry rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, party leaders and activists staged a dharna at the TIDCO houses in Dowleswaram village under the slogan ‘Give us our houses’.

TDP executive secretary Adireddy Srinivas, district president KS Jawahar, district Telugu Youth president K Rayudu, West Godavari district Telugu Rythu president Pramprasad Chaudhary, Zone-2 TDP media coordinator B Satish Babu, commerce department State executive secretary BV Ramana, Telugu Mahila general secretary M Padma and BC Cell official spokesperson Ch Vasu participated.