TDP-JSP to release manifesto on Sankranti day

Guntur : TDP-Jana Sena Party are making arrangements for the release of combined election manifesto for upcoming Assembly elections-2024 on Sankranti day. JSP chief Pawan Kalyan has given six -assurances to incorporate in the combined manifesto to get the votes of women and youth. Party leaders are calling their assurances as ‘Shanmukha Vyuham’ to attract the voters in the coming elections. They will give priority to welfare, employment, farmers and development, it is learnt.

It may be mentioned that the TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu assured that he will implement free bus travel to the women. He several times reiterated that he will double the welfare schemes, if the party comes to power. These assurances are likely to be mentioned in the combined manifesto. After releasing the combined election manifesto, Chandrababu Naidu and K Pawan Kalyan will hold discussions on seat sharing. It will take some more time. According to the sources in the JSP, so far discussions no were held on seats sharing. But the JSP is likely to ask for more Assembly seats in East, West and Visakhapatnam districts.

The party will seek the seats during discussions with TDP on the basis of caste equations, caste-wise votes, youth and strength of the aspirants. Rumour has it that JSP is likely to ask two Assembly seats in every Parliament constituency.

The party is using the latest software for this purpose. It has data of voters, their caste and other necessary information in all Assembly elections in the state. Based on that data, the party is planning to field the candidates in the coming Assembly elections. JSP chief Pawan Kalyan got his own survey reports on the strength and chances for aspirants in the constituencies.

He already had discussions with the party district presidents in the party office in Mangalagiri. It may be mentioned that JSP political affairs committee chairman Dr Nadendla Manohar announced he will contest from Tenali Assembly constituency in the coming Assembly elections. He started election related work in the constituency.