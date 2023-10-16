Live
Just In
TDP leaders house arrested due to safety reasons
Visakhapatnam: In order to prevent any protest on the arrival of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Visakhapatnam, key leaders of Jana Sena Party and TDP were house arrested by the police.
The police kept them under house arrest from 6 a.m. on Monday.
TDP Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao, JSP corporator P Murthy Yadav, Adari Kishore Kumar, MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao, among others, were taken into custody as they were about to take out a cycle rally, condemning the arrest of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu from the party office.
As a mark of protest, Visakhapatnam north constituency MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao released black balloons from his office at MVP Colony.
Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam east constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishnababu and other leaders approached the district officials to grant them permission to meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. However, the permission was denied and a number of TDP leaders were house arrested.