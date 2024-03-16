TDP leans on ‘Nari Shakti’ in Nellore

Nellore : Allotting tickets to three women candidates indicates that this time Telugu Desam Party has given more importance to Nari Shakati in the ensuing Assembly elections. The three candidates are - Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy (Kovur), Kurukondla Lakshmi Priya (Venkatagiri) and Nelavala Vijayasree (Sullurupeta).

Both Prashanthi and Lakshmi Priya are home makers while Vijayasree is a doctor by profession. All the three are new to politics though they belong to political family.

Earlier when Nellore Lok Sabha constituency was under SC category, Dr M Nagabhushanamma contested in 1991 elections but was defeated by Kudumula Padmasree of Congress with a margin of 44,857 votes by securing 2,73,769 (38.05%) votes.

Later, Dr Vukkala Rajeswaramma contested for Nellore seat on TDP ticket and she also lost to Congress candidate Panabaka Lakshmi, who won with a majority of 40,453 votes.

Undeterred by the setbacks, TDP inducted Bathala Jyothsna Latha in the election fray from Gudur reserved constituency in 2014 elections. She got 71,650 votes and was defeated by YSRCP nominee Pasim Sunil Kumar with a margin of 9,048 votes.