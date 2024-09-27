‘Tea with Everything’ for Vizag audience

Vishakhapatnam: Hyderabad-based theatre group The Torn Curtains is presenting a play ‘Tea with Everything’ for Visakhapatnam audience, Adapted from Neil Simon’s ‘The Good Doctor,’ by Kanishka Dasgupta, the play ‘Tea with Everything’ comprises a series of short plays, based on stories and plays written by the renowned Russian playwright and author Anton Chekhov. The play is a medley of entertaining stories that are charming, hilarious and equally emotional. As part of the presentation, the audience will be introduced to a variety of characters, some innocent, a few cunning and some quirky woven seamlessly into the narrative.

The plot centres on a writer who suffers from writer’s block and her own artistic temperament. She shares her stories with the audience, including her childhood days and experiences with her family members and friends. The writer narrates and brings four short stories – ‘The Sneeze’, ‘A Defenceless Creature,’ ‘The Arrangement’ and ‘Too late for Happiness’ to the audience through the play.

Theatre art connoisseurs can look forward to the presentation of the play scheduled at The Park hotel on September 28 (Saturday) at 7:30 pm.

Established for over 53 years, the Hyderabad-based theatre group has presented over 100 plays, and 300-plus presentations across India, US, Canada and Dubai. Packing entertainment elements and highlighting social awareness, the theatre group plans to present major plays every year to build awareness on critical social issues.

Speaking on the occasion, founder of the theatre group Mala Pasha, says, “As one of the oldest theatre groups, we continue to be at the forefront of creating social impact. We try to illuminate and shine the light while keeping the theatre alive as a socially responsible tool that connects stories, emotions, people, communities and culture as theatre holds the power to change lives.”