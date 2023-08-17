Tension grips at Gangavaram port in Vizag after workers protest

A tense situation prevailed at Adani Gangavaram Port in the city after the labor union leaders called for the port siege in demand a minimum wage of Rs.36000 for the contract workers working at Adani Gangavaram port and to reinstate the dismissed employees immediately.

In this order, the police were heavily deployed to prevent anyone from coming towards the port. There is an atmosphere of high tension in the surrounding areas of Adani Port. Workers and trade union leaders have already reached the main gate of the port.

Ten policemen including Gajuwaka CI and two constables sustained severe injuries along with several workers. The police are trying to control the situation by setting up barricades at the port.



