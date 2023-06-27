Three students goes missing in Visakhapa

The incident in which three students studying in a private college in Gajuwaka of Visakhapatnam have gone missing has createda stir locally. The missing students identified as Umesh Pawan (16), Dilip (16), and Danteshwari (16) studying intermediate second year went to K Kotapadu on June24 and had not reached home leaving family members in concern.

The family members approached the police about this matter wherein Gajuwaka police registered a case based on the complaint and started an investigation. However, the whereabouts of the students have not been found.

The police are investigating whether the trio went to any other place or they had kidnapped. Besides, the police are also finding out whether the three youths met with an accident.