TIDCO colonies: Pending housing works will be completed soon says collector S Nagalakshmi

Vizianagaram: The district administration is completing pending works at TIDCO housing colonies as soon as possible to distribute the houses to beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be attending a programme in Gudivada to distribute housing flats to the beneficiaries. All districts are gearing up to organise the same programme to give the houses to public.

Vizianagaram has the TIDCO housing scheme at Saripalli village of Nellimarla in which 480 flats are about to complete.

On Tuesday, collector S Nagalakshmi visited housing project and asked officials to complete drainage works, drinking water pipelines and internal roads soon.

She directed officials to ensure steps to disburse houses to beneficiaries. Municipal in-charge commissioner R Prasada Rao, executive engineer K Jyothi and others were present.