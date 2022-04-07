Top priority to education, health: Minister M Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a revolutionary steps in education and health sectors, said tourism minister M Srinivasa Rao.

Inaugurating a slew of developmental works in Bhimili constituency on Wednesday, the minister said the government was setting up medical colleges in all districts, village clinics in every village, primary health centres and wellness centres in urban areas.

Srinivasa Rao said that the pregnant women are given nutritious food from the first to ninth month of pregnancy. This apart, YSR Talli-Bidda Express and 108 ambulances have been deployed to provide service at their doorsteps, he said.

He said that there were proposals to develop a 30-bed hospital into a 50-bed hospital on a par with King George Hospital. He directed the revenue authorities to allot places for the hospital and wellness centres and ensure the exercise is hassle-free.

Expressing gratitude for the declaration of Bhimili as a revenue division, the minister garlanded Y S Rajasekhara Reddy's statue and performed 'palabhishekam' to the portrait of the Chief Minister.

Raising slogans 'Thank You CM', a rally was organised in the constituency with YSRCP leaders and activists at Bheemunipatnam. Further, the minister inaugurated a road facility to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at a cost of Rs 73 lakh for the convenience of devotees.

Later, a community health centre built at a cost of Rs 3 crore was inaugurated at the premises of Bhimili government hospital.

ZPTC chairperson J Subhadra, VMRDA chairperson A Vijaya Nirmala, MLC Varudhu Kalyani, RDO Bhaskar Reddy, corporators, ZPTCs, MPPs and party leaders were present on the occasion.