Top priority to proper sanitation, beautifying city, says Raja Babu

Visakhapatnam: Top priority would be accorded to sanitation maintenance and beautifying the city, declared Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P Raja Babu.

Taking charge as the new Commissioner of GVMC here on Friday, he said that he would work according to the aspirations of the people of the city and added that he would continue the development programmes implemented by the previous Commissioner. He clarified that the ban on plastic would be intensified.

Further, he said that he would work in coordination with the public representatives to help reach out various welfare schemes to the beneficiaries. He mentioned that he would focus on urban planning and infrastructure development as well.

After taking charge, he met Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari and later District Collector A Mallikarjuna.

Chief engineer Ravi Krishna Raju, chief city planner Suresh Kumar, additional commissioners Sanyasi Rao, Y Srinivasa Rao and zonal commissioners congratulated the new GVMC Commissioner.

Meanwhile, the government has recently issued an order transferring G Lakshmisha after serving as Commissioner for 11 months. Now, he will take charge as Special Officer, MIG project and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Urban Finance and Development Corporation.