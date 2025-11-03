Training in design thinking and innovation

Visakhapatnam: Vignan’sInstitute of Information Technology (Autonomous), Duvvada organised an AICTE-supported day-long training workshop for teachers focusing on ‘design thinking and innovation’. The programme aimed at promoting innovative teaching methodologies and design-oriented learning approaches among school educators.

The workshop featured experts from IIT-Bombay, including Achia Ravi Poovaiah Biddhanda and Ajanta Sen, founder and director of Jellow Lab, along with Harish Sanduja, director of schools and IT, Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions.

A total of 75 school teachers from various institutions participated in the training and gained valuable insights into integrating design thinking principles into classroom pedagogy.

VIIT Principal J Sudhakar, Rector V Madhusudan Rao, dean (Admission) K Madhusudan Rao, in-charge Principal B Sateesh, dean R&D G Kranthi Kumar, and Vignan Steel City School Principal K Madhuri.

The programme concluded with an interactive session where participants expressed appreciation for the initiative taken by the institution and AICTE to bridge the gap between traditional teaching and innovation-driven learning.