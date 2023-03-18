Trains diverted due to works at Guntakal division

Owing to commissioning of a double line between Betamcherla-Rangapuram-Malkapuram stations of Guntakal division, some of the trains will run in a diverted route. Bhubaneswar-KSR Bengaluru Prasanti Express (18463) leaving Bhubaneswar at 5:40 am on March 22 to 25 will be diverted to run via Yerraguntla and Gooty Fort, skipping stoppages at Dhone, Guntakal, Gooty. An additional stoppage will be provided at Yerraguntla, Tadipatri, Gooty Fort for passengers.





KSR Bengaluru- Bhubaneswar Prasanthi Express (18464) leaving KSR Bengaluru at 1:40 pm on March 22 to 25 will be diverted to run via Gooty Fort and Yerraguntla, skipping stoppages at Gooty, Guntakal, Dhone. An additional stoppage will be provided at Gooty Fort, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla for passengers. Puri-Yesvantpur Garib Rath Express (22833) leaving Puri at 3:15 pm on March 24 will be diverted to run via Yerraguntla and Gooty Fort, skipping stoppage at Dhone. An additional stoppages will be provided at Yerraguntla,Tadipatri, Gooty Fort .





Yesvantpur - Puri Garib Rath Express (22884) leaving Yesvantpur at 10:40 pm on March 25 will be diverted to run via Gooty Fort and Yerraguntla, skipping stoppage at Dhone. An additional stoppage will be provided at Gooty Fort, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla.Howrah-Sri Sathya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam Express (22831) leaving Howrah at 2.55 pm on March 22 will be diverted to run via Yerraguntla and Gooty Fort skipping stoppages at Dhone,Gooty. An additional stoppage will be provided at Yerraguntla,Tadipatri, Gooty Fort.





Sri Sathya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam - Howrah Express (22832) leaving Sri Sathya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam at 7:55 am on March 24 will be diverted to run via Gooty Fort and Yerraguntla skipping stoppages at Gooty, Dhone. An additional stoppage will be provided at Gooty Fort, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla.





Diversion of trains due to works in Vijayawada division

Due to the non-interlocking works for commissioning of Gangineni and Errupalem stations of Secunderabad Division, some of the trains will run in a diverted route. Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express (18519) leaving Visakhapatnam at 11:20 pm from March 18 to 21 will get diverted to run via Guntur,Pagidipalli, skipping stoppage at Kazipet Jn. An additional stoppage will be provided at Guntur.





Lokmanya Tilak Terminus- Visakhapatnam Express (18520) leaving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 6:55 am from March 19 to 21 will be diverted to run via Pagidipalli, Guntur, skipping stoppage at Kazipet Jn. An additional stoppage will be provided at Guntur. Yesvantpur- Tatanagar Express (18112) leaving Yesvantpur at 12:30 noon on March 19 will be diverted to run via Pagidipalli, Guntur, skipping stoppage at Warangal and Khammam. An additional stoppage will be provided at Guntur.





Secunderabad-Shalimar AC Express (12774) leaving Secunderabad at 3:55 am on March 21 will be diverted to run via Pagidipalli, Guntur skipping stoppage at Warangal and Rayanapadu. An additional stoppage will be provided at Guntur. Sambalpur-Nanded Nagavali Express (20809) leaving Sambalpur at 10:50 am on March 19 and 20 will be diverted to run via Guntur, Pagidipalli, skipping stoppage at Rayanapadu and Kazipet Jn. An additional stoppage will be provided at Vijayawada and Guntur.





Nanded - Sambalpur Nagavali Express (20810) leaving Nanded at 4.30 pm on March 20 and 21 will be diverted to run via Pagidipalli, Guntur, skipping stoppage at Kazipet Jn and Rayanapadu. An additional stoppage will be provided at Guntur and Vijayawada.





Visakhapatnam-Nanded Express (20811) leaving Visakhapatnam at 8 pm on March 20 will be diverted to run via Guntur, Pagidipalli, skipping stoppage at Rayanapadu and Kazipet Jn. An additional stoppage will be provided at Vijayawada and Guntur. Nanded - Visakhapatnam Express (20812) leaving Nanded at 4:30 pm on March 19 will be diverted to run via Pagidipalli, Guntur skipping stoppage at Kazipet Jn. and Rayanapadu. An additional stoppage will be provided at Guntur and Vijayawada.





Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Garib Rath Express (12739) leaving Visakhapatnam at 8.40 pm from March 19 to 10 will be diverted to run via Guntur,Pagidipalli skipping stoppage at Khammam and Warangal. An additional stoppage will be provided at Guntur. Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam Garib Rath Express (12740) leaving Secunderabad at 8:30 pm from March 19 to 21 will be diverted to run via Pagidipalli, Guntur skipping stoppage at Warangal and Khammam. An additional stoppage will be provided at Guntur.





CSMT-Bhubaneswar Konark Express (11019) leaving CSMT at 2 pm on March 21 will be diverted to run via Pagidipalli, Guntur skipping stoppage at Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam and Madhira. An additional stoppage will be provided at Guntur for the benefit of passengers. Passengers are requested to make note of changes and plan their travel accordingly.