Two killed due to gas leak at Parawada Pharma City

Visakhapatnam: In yet another tragic incident, two killed in a gas leak that took place at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharmacy in Visakhapatnam district.

According to sources, Manikanta and Durgaprasad, who were on duty at the pump house of the organisation, died due to the toxic gas leak.

It is learnt that both the workers were in night duty on Sunday when the incident took place.

The bodies were shifted to King George Hospital for post-mortem. Parawada police have registered a case and investigation is on.