Two lakh kilos of ganja worth Rs 500 crore burnt in Visakhapatnam

Around two lakh kilograms of dried ganja which is valued at Rs 200 crore was burnt by the police near Koduru village of Anakapalli in Visakhapatnam district. The police seized over two lakh kilograms of ganja in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, and East Godavari which was set on fire in an event organized by the police today.



Andhra Pradesh DGP and senior police officers were present the officials from the Disaster Response Force and fire services department . This huge quantity of cannabis would be set on fire at an isolated place in the presence of the Director-General of Police, AP, and senior Police officers. For the program, drone cameras, speakers, sound systems, and fancy tents were arranged.

The police said that the ganja was seized under operation Parivartan. Around 1,363 cases were registered by the police who also arrested 1,500 accused including 562 from other states. As part of the operation, the police also destroyed cannabis plants spread over 8,500 acres in the region during the last 15 months.

In recent months, police in Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka and other states seized huge quantities of ganja while being transported from the region to different places in the country.