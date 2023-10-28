Vice President says Vizag has a potential to make high tech med equipment

Visakhapatnam: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said much has been spoken about Visakhapatnam but it surely is a 'City of Destiny' in its true sense with its impactful presence of academia and industry along with captivating beaches.

Joining the second day of the centenary celebrations of Andhra Medical College (AMC) in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, the Vice President termed AP MedTech Zone in the city as one-of-its-kind facility that speaks volumes about Vizag's potential.

The Vice President noted that Visakhapatnam is suitable for making high tech medical equipment, a comprehensive exploration would be worked towards this front so that 'Bharat' would emerge as a supplier of med tech equipment to the rest of the world. It is a challenge to the city and professionals are well-equipped to deliver towards this end, the Vice President said.

As a part of the centenary celebrations, the Vice President unveiled a centenary alumni pylon, participated in a tree plantation programme and launched the centenary building block in the presence of AP Governor S Abdul Nazeer, ministers Vidadala Rajini and Gudivada Amarnath, MPs, district officials, AMC faculty and alumni.

Terming the institution as unique, the Vice President mentioned that its remarkable contributions will leave a benchmark on excellence in healthcare and service to humanity. Elaborating about India's achievements, the Vice President said, "The nation is witnessing phenomenal growth and it is being recognised, acknowledged globally. The country now commands global respect. India is positioned to set global agendas on vital issues."

The voice of India has never been as impactful as it is resonating today. During the G20 Presidency, global leaders stated that India has set a very high benchmark for the other countries, the Vice President recalled. "India has emerged as a soft power after the G20. The summits were held with effective and commendable coordination of the Centre and state governments. This kind of synergetic approach has made the world wonder that India is a home to a vibrant democracy," he conveyed.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Vice President said, several big ticket projects have put the nation's economy on an incremental trajectory. "India is now looked upon as a problem-solver for the challenges of our times, an agenda-setter to resolve vital global issues," he reiterated.

A commemorative stamp and a centenary coffee table were released on the occasion.
















