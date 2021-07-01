Vijayasai Reddy alleges misuse of temple lands by Ashok Gajapathi Raju

Visakhapatnam: Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy expressed anguish over TDP senior leader and former Union minister P Ashok Gajapathi Raju's attitude here on Wednesday.



Speaking to the media, the MP alleged that Ashok misused Simhachalam temple lands worth thousands of crores of rupees.

He said a detailed inquiry on the land issue of Simhachalam Devasthanam and MANSAS Trust is in the process. He warned lawbreakers that they will not escape from getting punished.

Condemning the comments made by Ashok about Sanchaita's father, Vijayasai Reddy said that Ashok has no respect for women.

Referring to Ashok's statement that 'I don't know who Sanchaita's father is', Vijayasai Reddy expressed anguish over his disrespectful remark. "A person from a civilised society will not speak in that manner," he added.

The MP alleged that P V G Raju (Ashok's father) did not set up MANSAS Trust to serve the people but created it to save their lands from the Abolition Act, diverting them to the trust.

He said manipulations took place on Simhachalam lands and MANSAS Trust during the TDP regime.

Meanwhile, former chairperson of devasthanam Sanchaita met chairperson of Andhra Pradesh Women's Commission Vasireddy Padma over the alleged injustice meted out to her.