Vijayawada: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy implemented only 15% of promises, flays TDP

Vijayawada : Senior TDP leader and former minister Alapati Rajendra Prasad made a scathing attack on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over the upcoming and final Siddham meeting to be held at Medarametla in Bapatla district.

He said Jagan Mohan Reddy is the person who deceives the people in the state. “Again, to cheat people, YSRCP is ready to conduct a meeting at Medarametla. They said their manifesto is greater than any religious scriptures. What did the YSRCP government even implement from their previous manifesto and now they are coming with another document.”

Addressing a press conference at party state office in Mangalagiri, Rajendra Prasad slammed YSRCP’s indecisiveness over the capital issue.

He further highlighted Jagan’s problematic attitude towards the BCs and said 300 BCs died in the state. “Jagan failed to start the BC corporation. He promised multiple funds for BCs but the funds, including Sub-Plan funds, have been looted by him. Even he looted SC and ST funds. No project and job calendar, no Mega DSC, nothing implemented for unemployed youths of Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Commenting on the futility of the upcoming YSRCP manifesto, Rajendra Prasad asserted that everybody should think about how Jagan Mohan Reddy made 199 promises yet did not implement even single one.

“Jagan Mohan Reddy made 51 promises during his padayatra and 480 promises he made at the constituency level. However, he could not even fulfil 15 per cent of them. He said prohibition would be brought but it was not done. Jagan must reveal what he did with alcohol, and how the government is selling the alcohol and making a huge pool of money. Jagan Mohan Reddy should reveal why he borrowed Rs 8 lakh crore,” he said and added that Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to remain as the one-time chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.