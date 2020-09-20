Village and ward secretariat exams commence on Sunday

Visakhapatnam: Candidates make a beeline to appear for the village and ward secretariat examinations conducted at Andhra University North campus in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Armed with masks, candidates were seen heading to various centres to appear for the secretariat exams.

Special city buses were run to help the candidates reach the exam centres located in different places.

A good turn out was seen at AU north campus and other centres across Visakhapatnam.

About 1.50 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examinations in 512 test centres arranged for the purpose.

The examinations will continue in two sessions till September 26.