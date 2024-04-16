Live
Visakha court likely to announce verdict in head tonsure case today
Highlights
After 28 years of investigation and 148 adjournments, the Visakhapatnam court is set to deliver its verdict today in the infamous 1996 man tonsure case
After 28 years of investigation and 148 adjournments, the Visakhapatnam court is set to deliver its verdict today in the infamous 1996 man tonsure case. The case revolves around the torture and tonsure of five Dalits in Venkatayapalem, Ramachandrapuram mandal, which took place on 29 December 1996 in what is now the Konaseema district.
The shocking nature of the crime has kept the case in the public eye for almost three decades and the court will deliver the verdict.
The case has been marked by numerous delays and postponements, but now all eyes are on the Visakhapatnam court as they prepare to pronounce their verdict. The community hopes that justice will finally be served for the victims of this tragic incident.
