Visakha Organic Fair draws good response

Visakhapatnam: The government would extend its support to the farmers, especially those who grow organic crops, said Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao.

Paying a visit to the 'Visakha Organic Fair - 2021' here on Saturday, the minister said that it was a nice endeavour to bring a number of organic products to a platform. He opined that such melas should be a regular feature. Organised by the Gau Aadharitha Prakruthi Vyavasayadarula Sangham, the three-day mela saw the minister along with VMRDA chairperson A Vijaya Nirmala who interacted with the farmers.

Meanwhile, a Terrace Garden conference was held at the venue. Speaking on the occasion, expert T Raghothama Reddy, who participated as chief guest, said the cultivation of terrace gardens protects the people from stress-related, physical ailments and pollution problems. Mela committee chairman PLN Raju, soil expert Suvash, Venkata Rao, member of the state BC Commission Pakki Diwakar, among others, were present.

A number of counters with organic produce, plants and other garden accessories, snacks and millets were put up at the venue.

The fair is open at AS Raja Grounds, MVP Colony till Sunday.