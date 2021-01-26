Visakha Steel General Hospital: 200 beneficiaries administered vaccine on first day

Visakhapatnam: Covid-19 vaccination drive started at RINL on Monday. Director (Commercial) Deb Kumar Mohanty, inaugurated the two session sites at main burns unit premises of Visakha Steel General Hospital (VSGH), Ukkunagaram. He appreciated the efforts of Dr K H Prakash, CGM (Medical) and his team for the efforts taken in getting the vaccination site sanctioned to VSGH.

As per the guidelines, he advised the medical staff to consider necessary precautions post vaccination.

About 200 healthcare workers received doses as a part of the day one of the immunisation drive. Close to 600 frontline warriors will be administered vaccine at the site from 9 am to 5 pm.

After the first dose of vaccination, the second dose will be given to the beneficiaries after 28 days.

All the medical staff, senior doctors and Covid Surveillance and Nodal Officer of VSGH were present.