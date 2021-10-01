Visakhapatnam: 111 MBBS students receive degrees

Visakhapatnam: Global Hospitals Group chairman Ravinadranath Kancherla said that the rapidly increasing patient volumes and scope of healthcare needs, alongside technological innovations were accelerating the need for a digitally-enabled workforce to deliver the future of healthcare.

Addressing the students as chief guest at the graduation ceremony of GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) Medical College held at Dr Yellapragada Subbarao Auditorium here on the campus, he mentioned that the telemedicine, artificial intelligence, digital medical devices are a few concrete examples of digital transformation in healthcare.

He observed that the growing health technologies and research will improve the health standards of people and sustain up to 100 years of age. He advised the medical graduates to keep themselves abreast of new and advanced technologies.

A total of 111 MBBS pass outs received their degrees. K Venkateswara Rao was conferred the presidential gold medal as the best outgoing student.

Speaking on the occasion, the institution president M Sribharath said the health research output needs to be substantially increased in order to meet the challenges ahead. He mentioned that the present Covid-19 pandemic has given an opportunity to focus on health care research to face future pandemics.

Vice-Chancellor K Sivaramakrishna stated that during the pandemic, doctors have been saving lives at the cost of their own life. He lauded the doctors' selfless service, commitment and dedication.

Pro Vice-Chancellor CV Rao mentioned that emotional and social quotient among medical practitioners will help make patients trust them, which in turn leads to better doctor-patient relationship, increased patient satisfaction and better patient compliance.

Medical College principal I Jyothi Padmaja briefed about the teaching and research activities at GIMSR.