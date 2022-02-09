Visakhapatnam: 2-km-long stretch of BRTS road remains incomplete for long

Visakhapatnam: The in completed Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) Simhachalam Corridor that stretches for about 2-km is causing trouble to many people of adjoining colonies.



From Simchalam Old Goshala junction to Old Adavivaram Junction, the BRTS Simhachalam Corridor work came to a halt.

Over a decade back, two such corridors were initiated in the port city. They include Pendurthi and Simhachalam corridors. Though a maximum amount of work has been completed at Pendurthi Corridor, a part of the Simhchalam Corridor, however, remained unfinished.

The reasons for the incompletion of work appear to be plenty. In the beginning, it was compensation issue that delayed the project. It was followed by the court litigation and demands of the locals that were brought to the notice of the officials concerned.

Approximately, over 50,000 people ply along this part of the BRTS road that stretches along Simhachalam Devasthanam. Similarly, the route is also preferred by people residing in above 50 colonies abutting the road. A majority of them take this route on a daily basis. Traffic bottlenecks are a common feature that reccur in the place.

Though the issue was brought to the fore in the GVMC council meetings, the project is not taking off.

According to 98th ward corporator PV Narasimham, the issue has been brought to the notice of the Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari and Municipal Commissioner G Lakshmisha. "However, the issue remains unresolved. Because of the undeveloped BRTS stretch, even the devotees visiting Simhachalam are facing difficulties. The contractor who had taken up the work earlier requested for a revised price. Since it did not happen, the project has been stalled," says the corporator.

Among the main junctions in the city, this particular part also is considered an important one. Hence, Mr. Narasimham adds, priority should be given to ensure the work gets wrapped up. In addition to kalyana mandapams, a number of commercial outlets spread along the road. During peak hours and special occasions, the road gets chock-a-block. "Though contractors are ready to take up the work, the project is yet inch forward. As devotees from across the country visit Visakhapatnam, authorities concerned should consider completing the project at the earliest, keeping the brand image of Visakhapatnam in view," opines Pasarla Prasad, a resident of Adavivaram.

Also, Mr. Prasad mentions that the locals demand the 2-km-long unfinished BRTS road to be developed into a double-road.