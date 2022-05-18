Visakhapatnam: 26 minors asked to deboard train

Visakhapatnam: Authorities concerned on Tuesday night deboarded 26 children from a train on suspicion of child trafficking while they were travelling without proper identity proof.

Based on reliable information, Railway Protection Force, General Railway Police and Child Welfare Committee officials launched a joint operation at Visakhapatnam railway station.

Officials identified that a total of 30 Muslim children were travelling in three groups boarding the Muzaffarpur-Yeshwantpur (15228) train. Five guardians who accompanied the children were questioned. The guardians stated that they (minors) were being taken to be admitted to Madrassa, an Islamic religious school.

However, due to the absence of parents, the officials decided that it was unsafe migration and made the children deboard from the train. Later, they were handed over to the members of the Child Welfare Committee.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the police ruled the possibility of child trafficking. The 26 minors were said to be from Kerala, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The authorities concerned said that the next course of action would be decided after discussing with the respective parents. Counselling sessions will also be facilitated for the parents before handing over the children to them.