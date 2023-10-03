Visakhapatnam: 3 naval helicopters engaged for aerial seeding

Visakhapatnam: Loaded with seed balls, naval helicopters flew high to disburse them in various areas across the city.



With an aim to increase green cover in Visakhapatnam, three naval choppers were engaged in aerial seed disbursing exercise in different localities, including Pavuralakonda, Kapuluppada, Simhachalam, Porlupalem hill, Vedullanarava Hill and Yarada.

Taken up jointly by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and the Eastern Naval Command, the aerial dispersion of seed balls was flagged off at INS Dega on Monday.

Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari and Chief Staff Officer Operations Rear Admiral Manish Sharma flagged off the helicopters in the presence of Commanding Officer of INS Dega Commodore Dalip Singh and Deputy Mayor Jiyyani Sridhar.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said aerial seeding was taken up to increase the green cover in Visakhapatnam. She stated that it will have a positive impact on the environment.

Aerial seeding was undertaken at various locations across Visakhapatnam, which included Pavuralakonda, Kapuluppada, Simhachalam, Porlupalem Hill, Vedullanarava Hill, and Yarada. These locations were carefully selected to maximise the campaign’s environmental impact.

As part of the initiative, approximately 1.5 lakh seed balls were dispersed by the naval personnel.