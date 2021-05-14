Visakhapatnam: 300-bed Covid Care Centre opened at Sheela Nagar

Visakhapatnam: With an aim to ensure that not a single Covid-19 patient getting admitted loses life due to lack of oxygen supply, Pragathi Bharat Foundationhas set up a Covid Care Centre at Sheela Nagar on Friday. Initiated by managing trustee of the foundation and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy, the centre was inaugurated by Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinvas, Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao, District in-charge Minister K Kannababu, among others.

ppreciating the efforts of the MP, Alla Kali Krishna Srinvas said the facility comes with modern infrastructure and has a capacity of 300 beds with uninterrupted supply of oxygen. The infrastructure has been facilitated with the supply of 12,000 cubic metres of medical oxygen. In case of any inconvenience in the oxygen supply through the pipeline, oxygen cylinders and concentrators are also being placed next to the patients' beds to make sure that the patients get uninterrupted supply of oxygen. Depending on the patients' health condition, Remdesivir injections will be provided to the patients free of cost at the centre. The medicines required for the patients are provided by the District Medical and Health Department. Also, two ambulances were stationed at the centre in case of any emergency requirement. Sharing his views, Kurasala Kannababu said that the centre comes to the aid of people during their dire need.

Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy said the centre was launched following the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Apart from the medication, the patients admitted here will be provided with nutritious meals, the MP added.

A dedicated lab has been set up at the centre to do Covid-19 tests.

Along with Ministers, the inaugural function was attended by MLAs Gudivada Amarnath, Chetti Phalguna, Karanam Dharmasri and Petla Uma Sankar Ganesh.