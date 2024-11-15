Visakhapatnam: 31-year-old attacks girl for refusing his love

Visakhapatnam: Unable to take ‘no’ for an answer, a person attacked his friend with a rod at Pedagantyada in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Neeraj Sharma (31), who came from Delhi, has been following a girl for the past few months when the girl kept visiting Shanti Ashram for volunteering purpose. However, the girl refused Neeraj’s proposal and distanced herself from him.

The police said that since then, Neeraj was sending obscene forwards and morphed photos to her mobile phone and her relatives. Earlier, the girl’s parents lodged a complaint against Neeraj. But, he continued to harass the girl by sending obscene images and threatening her.

As the girl lodged a complaint against Neeraj, he nursed a grudge against her and went to her residence Pedagantyada reportedly with an intention to attack her.

He attacked her after gaining access to her house in the morning. Following her screams, neighbours reached out to the incident spot and found the girl lying on the floor with severe injuries and bleeding. However, Neeraj escaped from the scene after attacking a couple of neighbours who came to rescue the girl. Fortunately, they escaped with minor injuries.

At present, the girl is undergoing treatment in a private hospital as neighbours rushed her to the hospital immediately. According to doctors, the victim got more than 30 stitches over her head due to severe injuries. Her hands were fractured too. Special teams have been formed to nab the offender and investigation is underway.