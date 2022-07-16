Visakhapatnam: 3,167 receive certificates at GITAM convocation

Visakhapatnam: Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) President Vinay Prabhakar Sahasrabuddhe on Saturday said that future universities should meet the growing aspirations of society, especially the 'Gen Next.'

Participating as chief guest at the 13th convocation ceremony for graduates of 2021-22 of GITAM in Visakhapatnam, he noted that in the past, universities were opened for political, economic purposes but henceforth only professional approach will work.

He said that a new national research policy is needed for linking research to the development needs through innovation and incubation studies. "The country needs quality leaders to run politics as well as institutions. Courses like leadership sciences, science of institution building, interpersonal communication skills, urban planning and in university management should be introduced for the benefit of society in the coming years," Dr. Vinay Prabhakar Sahasrabuddhe recommended.

As many as 3,167 graduates, 72 research scholars received their convocation degrees on the occasion. About 35 students received gold medals and rank certificates. The institution's Biochemistry and Bioinformatics Department Professor Surekha Challa bagged the best researcher award.

Addressing the gathering, GITAM's president M Sribharath mentioned that the education sector faced plenty of challenges during the pandemic and it had also given a scope to rethink about the present education system. Briefing about the future plans, he advised the graduates to update their knowledge in order to stride forward in their career. As part of the convocation ceremony, honorary doctorates (D.Lit) were presented to Komaravolu Sivaprasad for his outstanding contributions in Indian classical music and writer LR Swamy for his remarkable contribution to Indian literature. In-charge Vice-Chancellor Jayashankar E Variyar submitted the annual report. Vice-President M Gangadhara Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellors B Gitanjali, Y Gowtham Rao, Registrar D Gunasekharan, among others, attended the convocation.