Visakhapatnam: 36-hour-long 'Ukku Satyagraha Deeksha' commences

Visakhapatnam: A 36-hour- long 'Ukku Satyagraha Deeksha' commenced here on Sunday morning from 6 am at Kurmannapalem relay hunger strike camp. Opposing the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) decided to hold the 36-hour- long protest. With the spirit of 'Salt Satyagraha,' the VSP permanent and contract workers, displaced family persons and others staged a protest against the Central government's decision to privatise the VSP. Uttarandhra Upadhyaya Sangam MLC Pakalapati Raghu Varma inaugurated the camp by garlanding the protesters.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLC demanded an immediate withdrawal of the strategic sale of the VSP. He appealed to the Union government to withdraw its decision on VSP and stop steps to weaken the steel plant and push it into losses. VSP was established after many struggles and sacrifices that had cost 32 lives. He said the VSP was the pride of the Andhra people and the conspiracy hatched by the Centre to privatise the plant would not be allowed at any cost. Raghu Varma said about 8,000 displaced family members to get employment in the VSP. Speaking on the occasion, presidents of the camp KSN Rao, Gandham Venkata Rao and YT Dasu and VUPPC chairman D Adinarayana warned the Union government that if the decision of 100 percent strategic sale of the VSP was not withdrawn, the Ukku stir would be intensified and taken up as a nationwide movement.

Gajuwaka MLA T Nagi Reddy, former MLA Palla Srinivas Rao, 78th ward corporator B Ganga rao, former MLC Sharma, Jana Sena leader Gadasala Apparao, VUPPC members Mantri Rajasekhar, Neerukonda Ramachandra Rao, Mastanappa, Villa Rama Mohana Kumar, Varasala Srinivasa Rao, J Rama Krishna, among others were present.