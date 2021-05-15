Top
Visakhapatnam: 50 Oxygen concentrators donated to King George Hospital

Representative of Suraksha handing over oxygen concentrators to KGH Superintendent P Mythili as a part of the donation in Visakhapatnam on Saturday
Representative of Suraksha handing over oxygen concentrators to KGH Superintendent P Mythili as a part of the donation in Visakhapatnam on Saturday  

Visakhapatnam: To help overcome oxygen shortage in the district, Suraksha, a voluntary organisation, donated 50 oxygen concentrators to King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

The concentrators worth Rs 25 lakh were handed over to Superintendent of KGH P Mythili by the NGO's secretary Nirmala Nanda.

President of the organisation Raj Gorla earlier had talks with District Collector V Vinay Chand and promised to donate oxygen concentrators. RDO Penchala Kishore, among others were present at the event.

