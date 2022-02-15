Visakhapatnam: 51 new roads will be laid in State

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam South constituency MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar said 51 new roads were being developed in the State. Addressing the media here on Monday, the MLA pointed out that the roads in the State were in a bad state due to the negligence of the TDP government.

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was working with an aim to develop Andhra Pradesh as the number one State in the country. He said the main focus of the government is on development of the State and welfare of its people.

Further, Ganesh Kumar mentioned that the Chief Minister urged the Union government to give priority to develop the roads and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had sanctioned Rs 22,000 crore for the development of the roads. He hoped that the Visakhapatnam-Bhogapuram road would also start soon.