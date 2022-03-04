Visakhapatnam: A number of events marking 'World Wildlife Day'

Visakhapatnam: Marking the World Wildlife Day, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) is organising a host of awareness programmes for students and wildlife enthusiasts.

As a part of the 'bio blitz' held at the zoo premises, participants identified various animals and plants and documented them through their cameras. It was followed by a drawing contest that focused on the theme 'wildlife threat.'

While 100 students took part in the bio blitz, 150 participants were seen in the drawing contest. An elocution competition on the topic 'status of wildlife and need for its conservation' was held. The three programmes saw a huge participation. In the end, certificates were given to the participants and prizes to the winners.

Speaking on the occasion, zoo curator Nandani Salaria said that the platform aided in making children young wildlife warriors. Contributing to the clean-up drive, IGZP is organising a coastal clean-up programme on March 5 at 6 a.m.

Interested persons can register their names by contacting 9441130894 and 9440810213. Registered volunteers are scheduled to assemble at zoo Sagar gate at 5:30 am. Certificates will be given to all the volunteers participating in the coastal clean up campaign.