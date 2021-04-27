Visakhapatnam: A one-and-half-year-old baby dies of Covid

Visakhapatnam: A couple brought a one-and-half-year-old baby for treatment at King George Hospital - CSR block on Tuesday.

At the time of admission, the condition of the baby girl was said to be critical.

According to the child's parents, they were kept waiting at the KGH for the baby's treatment in the ambulance.

However, after two hours, the baby died.

The hospital authorities said the baby arrived in the hospital in a critical condition and was examined by a pediatrician and other doctors.Treatment was also initiated, according to KGH Superintendent.

The Superintendent of KGH said that there was, however, no negligence on the part of the hospital staff in providing treatment to the child.