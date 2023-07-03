Visakhapatnam: A two-wheeler parked at a residence goes up in flames

Visakhapatnam: A group of unidentified persons have set a two-wheeler of a person residing at Gajuwaka Dayal Nagar ablaze.

The incident happened on Sunday night when the resident Kalyan Babu parked the vehicle in front of his house.

Shocked to see his bike completely gutted the next morning, the victim filed a complaint at the New Port Police Station on Monday.

The police are investigating the case.