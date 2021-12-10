Visakhapatnam: A village of arts and crafts, Indian cuisines to dot maritime expo

Visakhapatnam: A maritime exhibition and a Milan Village will be set up during the multilateral naval exercise Milan 2022 as the port city is bracing up to witness two major events – Presidential Fleet Review (PFR) followed by Milan 2022 in February next.

As a part of the Milan Village, art and crafts, diverse Indian cuisines, artefacts and clothes along with a host of various products would be put up at the counters.

While the PFR is scheduled on February 21, 2022, Milan is hosted from February 25 and it is likely to continue till March 3 or 4.

The multilateral naval exercise hosted by the Indian Navy consists of both harbour and sea phases (multilateral exercises at sea).

There will be a professional interaction that focuses largely on sharing best practices, cross visits to the ships and exchange of best practices which includes standard operating procedure followed during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), among others, during the harbour phase.

During the sea phase, multilateral exercises at sea will be carried out. Along with mid-sea and onshore exercises, the biennial event features professional exercises, seminars and social events among participating nations.

During the recent media interaction, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta mentioned that invitation has been extended to 47 friendly countries to participate in Milan.

Responding to a query whether Pakistan and China have been extended invitations for Milan, the ENC chief stated that the invitees' list was shortlisted by the Ministry of External Affairs and that Pakistan and China do not surface in it.

This is the first time Milan will be hosted in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh under the Eastern Naval Command (ENC). Earlier editions of the multilateral exercise were hosted under the aegis of the Andaman and Nicobar Command.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam is hosting PFR for the second time. Earlier in 2006, the then President APJ Abdul Kalam reviewed the fleet in Vizag.

In February 2016, the port city hosted the International Fleet Review.