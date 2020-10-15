Visakhapatnam: Absence of signboards poses threat to commuters

Visakhapatnam: The heavy rains that pounded Visakhapatnam in the past few days, the areas where the work for laying pipelines and cables is in progress, have now been filled with floodwaters and posing a potential risk to the commuters as the officials have not displayed any warning signboards there.



Several parts of localities have been dug up to lay pipelines, power cables, underground power cables.

Stretches of roads along the coastline have been dug up from three-ft to 15-ft to carry out these works. Though barricades, ropes, stones and warning signboards dot some of the areas where the work is in progress, there is no such warning signboards in many other localities.

Many lanes where such works are being carried out serve as connecting roads, main roads and approach roads.

Apparently, road users will not have any clue about the depth of dug-up stretches while commuting. In places where there is heavy movement, no alternative arrangements are made to pass through the dug-up lane. Such places turn out to be riskier for children.

For safety reasons, road users opine that the authorities concerned should consider steps to block the complete stretch where such works are being carried out. "When it rains or when the power goes off and, in the nights, the travel turns out to be even more dangerous. Safety measures are not in place in every lane where underground cabling or pipeline work is being carried out. Timely intervention of the authorities is required before it is too late," says G Murali Krishna, a resident

Sharing details about the project, APEPDCL Director (Projects) K Rajabapaiah says that while some of the contractors stick to deadline, others fail to do so. "As a result, some of the cabling works are getting delayed. The target is to complete the Rs 720 crore underground power cabling project in four packages by March next," he explains.

When asked about the safety measures taken up for laying underground power cables, APEPDCL Chief General Manager K Venkatachalam Panthulu says, "Instructions are given to place barricades wherever underground power cabling works are taken up. This apart, measures are taken to clear the debris stuck in the dug-up areas. However, due to rains, accessing workers turns out to be challenging."

Currently, the underground cabling and pipeline works are carried out in parts of Gopalapatnam, Gajuwaka, Pedagantyada, MVP Colony, Appughar, Peda Waltair, China Waltair, Old Post Office area, among other areas.