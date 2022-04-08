Visakhapatnam: Achievers Day celebrated at GITAM

Visakhapatnam: Those who got selected in the campus recruitment 2021-22 were given appointment letters from various organisations at GITAM as the institution celebrated 'Achievers Day' here on Friday. A total of 3,550 achievers from engineering, science, pharmacy, management, nursing, law and architecture attended the programme along with their parents.

Tata Medical and Diagnostics Limited Vice-President MVK Sarma, who attended as chief guest, handed over the appreciation letters to the achievers in the presence of the institution's Academic Pro Vice-Chancellor Jayasankar Variyar, GIMSR Pro Vice-Chancellor Geetanjali Batmanabane, Registrar D Gunasekharan and others.

The career guidance cell (GCGC) director CA Sreeram briefed that around 166 companies participated in recruitment drives to select students. He spoke about the efforts being made by the institution to increase the employability skills among the students and informed that the highest salary was Rs 42 lakh offered by Adobe company and the average salary was Rs 4.5 lakh offered by various IT companies.

Further, he informed that more than 600 students received multiple offers. GCGC assistant dean Commander Gurumoorthy Gangadharan, engineering dean Vijaya Sekhar, management dean Amith Bhadra, pharmacy dean Ramarao, science dean M Balaram Kumar, HoDs of various departments, students along with their parents participated in the event.